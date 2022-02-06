Technology for a more efficient and productive medicine

Digitization in the healthcare sector has accelerated remarkably. Whether it is to perform remote surgeries, give a diagnosis through Artificial Intelligence or do remote MRIs. What technology is currently being used?

The market for digital solutions in the healthcare sector is booming. Roland Berger consultants predict that in the next four years (until 2025) sales in this sector will grow to 979,000 million euros. Patients, doctors and companies benefit from this expanding segment. Digital solutions enable better and more efficient treatment methods that help patients in their recovery and ease the burden on medical professionals.

“Digital transformation can help doctors work smarter, improve workflows, and enable hospitals and GPs to more effectively meet growing demand,” said Samrina Bhatti, director of the Center for Healthcare Solutions at Deloitte, in an interview with the Financial Times “However, our studies have shown that for a digital health tool to be successfully adopted it is essential to show that it has significantly improved outcomes, cost-effectiveness and value for money. be a business case.

Towards an easy and simple implantation

There is evidence of this: in January this year the Institute for Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London showed that the use of technology improved the quality and delivery of care during the pandemic. In their study, the researchers interviewed almost 2,200 health workers from six countries. About two-thirds of those surveyed felt that digital solutions had improved patient exam results, access to care and overall quality. Respondents also noted that staff had been more productive.

What does it take to achieve that efficiency? Collaboration tools that work, are easy to implement and also open up completely new possibilities in telemedicine, especially when it comes to monitoring. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) offers many advantages, especially in the case of elderly or chronically ill patients for whom it is difficult to travel because their ailments are too serious or the risk of infection by Covid-19 or other diseases is too great. high.

“Digitalization helps to work smarter, improve workflows and allows us to meet the growing demand more efficiently”Samrina Bhatti, director of the Center for Health Solutions at Deloitte

The RPM allows the use of sensors, the exchange of data and facilitates communication in general. Medical chatbots, for example, help streamline workflows and improve preventative care. In some places, medical professionals are also making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially to diagnose diseases from medical imaging data. With the help of AI, abnormalities can be quickly and reliably detected in X-rays, ultrasounds and other images, as well as in the analysis of laboratory samples.

The technology industry enters medicine

Bridging the gap between the digital and real worlds, not forgetting the physical treatment of patients, can be a challenge for digital healthcare solutions. What still seems simple in the case of wearables for monitoring vital data is becoming more complicated in the field of telemedicine and is creating new technological needs. Therefore, in addition to the established brands, companies that have already been successful with their technology in other sectors are also entering the health market. In this group is the German technology company TeamViewer.

Augmented Reality (AR) solutions, previously only used in industrial and logistics environments, are also suitable for remote assistance in nursing homes, therapy centers, emergency services and hospitals. For example, two years ago the Chinese company Shanghai Fustech first used TeamViewer’s remote connectivity technology to perform a remote focused ultrasound operation over a 5G network. In this way, the doctor in charge was able to operate on a patient 30 kilometers away without delay, controlling the surgical team from a distance.

The experience of technology companies not only directly benefits patients and doctors, but also the infrastructure of medical centers. For example, an NHS organization in the UK uses a TeamViewer solution to secure and maintain their networks and computers in medical and clinical facilities. This has made it possible to reduce its IT service costs by approximately 80%.

“When health organizations lack qualified radiological personnel, for example in rural areas, they can resort to telemedicine”Lukas Baur from TeamViewer

The partnership between TeamViewer and Siemens Healthineers goes further. The medical technology company is countering a shortage of skilled workers in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) field with a new service called WeScan. Siemens experts can operate the MRI scanners remotely via WeScan, improving equipment utilization and therefore service to patients. “When healthcare organizations lack qualified radiology staff, for example in rural areas,” says TeamViewer’s Lukas Baur, “they can simply call on a group of qualified operators from Siemens Healthineers for remote imaging.”

The interaction of the Siemens software and TeamViewer is thanks to remote control since previously this support was only possible within a local network. Now, despite the large amount of data, this also works from the outside, in real time and in compliance with all relevant data protection requirements. “The number of use cases in the clinical environment for which we need to provide secure, high-performance access to our systems is increasing,” says Wolfgang Heimsch, Director of Customer Services at Siemens Healthineers. “For this reason, the partnership with TeamViewer is becoming more and more important to us and we see great potential in it.” Digital solutions are enriching the health system in all its facets. It is a good diagnosis for the future.