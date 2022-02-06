Super Bowl 2021: Super Bowl LVI 2022 halftime show: How long is it, who is going to sing this year and what has been the best halftime show?

ANDhe Super Bowl 2022is getting closer. The Cincinnati Bengals Y Los Angeles Rams they will seek to conquer the Vince Lombardi trophy. Without a doubt, the halftime show is almost as highly anticipated as the game itself.

Super Bowl 2022: who will sing at the halftime show

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J.Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem will be the five artists who will sing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl played?

The 2022 Super Bowl will be played on next sunday february 13 sharp at 5:30 p.m. The match will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How long does a Super Bowl last?

On average, a Super Bowl has a duration of 3 hours and 44 minutes; however, they tend to last longer than established, especially for the halftime show.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The halftime show usually lasts between 13 and 15 minutes. Due to the number of artists that will sing this year, the duration could be increased.

What has been considered the best halftime show so far?

exist memorable presentations that went down in history for the quality of the artists and the show provided. One of them is that of Michael Jackson, in Super Bowl XXVII, which for many is the best yet. These are other presentations that fans consider to be the best:

U2 – Super Bowl XXXVI

Paul McCartney – Super Bowl XXXIX

The Rolling Stones – Super Bowl XL

Prince – Super Bowl XLI

Katy Perry – Super Bowl XLIX

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – LIV