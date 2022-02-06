Summary of the match Burkina Faso vs Cameroon (3-3) GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Mexico City / 05.02.2022 16:01:45





Cameroonhost country, staged a great comeback to end winning in penalty shootout (5 to 3 after a 3-3 draw) to Burkina Faso in the match for Third place in the African Cup of Nations (CAN) of soccer, this Saturday in Yaoundé.

Following the disappointing penalty shootout loss to Egypt in the Semifinals, Cameroonians could at least keep the third placea goal that seemed impossible when the Burkina Faso distanced 3-0 with goals from Steve Yago (minute 24) and Djibril Ouattara (49′), as well as a goal against Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana (43′).

The ‘Indomitable Lions’ woke up In the final line and they managed to tie the duel with a goal from Stéphane Bahoken (72′) and a double from Vincent Aboubakar (85′, 88′), the top scorer in this CAN with eight goals.

The match was decided on penalties. where the protagonist local It was the goalkeeper André Onana, deflecting one of Burkina Faso’s shots. He thus took revenge for his goal against the first half.

This match for Third Place it was a reissue of the opening duel of this CAN, in which Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1.

Cameroonfive times champion of Africa, will now begin to think about the Repechage against Algeriain which his pass for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is played in March.