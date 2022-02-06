Summary of the game Necaxa vs. Pachuca (1-3) GOALS

Midtime Editorial

The Necaxa he continues on a slide, one week he is thrashed, another thrashed, and on this Day 4 fell for the third time in Clausura 2022 by losing 3-0 with Pachuca who took the lead in the tournament.

The Rayos had an extra man for more than 60 minutes and even then they couldn’t get up from an early 2-0 and they ended up falling with the win, which begins to worry the coach, Pablo Guede.

Tuzos leaders at the moment

For its part, the Tuzos are still on the right track, 3 wins and 1 loss under the orders of Guillermo Almadawhich puts them momentarily in first place in Clausura 2022.

Playing green and not red and white, the Rays they started off on the wrong foot since very early they went down on the scoreboardthanks to the minute 3, Romario Ibarra I had already done the 1-0 in favor of the Tuzos. The annotation came from a shot by Erick Sánchez that Ángel Malagón rejected, the ball was left to the Ecuadorian who did not miss and opened the scoring.

Hardly had the Rays settled in when Avilés Hurtado scored a great goal to make it 2-0 at 9′ from the Chilean. It was a ball into the area that Víctor Guzmán centered with his head and the Ecuadorian caught it from behind to increase the advantage.

Pachuca stayed with 10 men at 29 ‘for the red to Sánchez via VAR for a plate, which seemed to give life to the Necaxa, but he never took advantage of it.

Already in the second half, Alan Medina hit the post at 51′, which seemed to wake up Necaxa, but no. At 72′ Medina made a penalty. They marked a hand inside the area that at 73′, Ibáñez scored to make it 3-0.

In compensation time, Facundo Batista discounted for Necaxa by making the final 3-1. They lowered a ball inside the area, he released the shot and sent it to save, although it did little for his team that ended up losing at home.

