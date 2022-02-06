Studying and working: the duo that should never end | Columnists | Magazine

Life experience teaches us that student learning should never be separated from a job that should not necessarily be part of the vocation. Today, The magazine dedicates a space to university novelties, At the same time, the importance of those first paid jobs that young people they must face as long as their studies allow. And this should never stop, “until the body holds.” Who said that famous phrase?

I also remember the words of the actress Meryl Streep, that at his rosy and productive 72 years he affirmed with a happy smile: “Yes, I work a lot, thank God; but the most important thing is that my work comes along with learning about my profession that never stops”. Meryl is an example of creative perseverance because despite all her acting triumphs, she returns every year to classes with young people who are just beginning to discover the craft. “That naturalness with which we start our first exercises is authentic, almost like that of children when they play,” she adds.

Of course, everything is linked to the social conditions of each young person. And the support of their parents matters a lot, when they can do it. But the initiative has to come from each one. Find ways to deal with the costs of student life. In the end, it all comes together. What we learn in any labor trench is part of a general training that is not only taught in classes. And the lesson of Meryl’s persevering learning takes on elemental relevance in our times. (OR)