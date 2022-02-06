Stormi, the daughter of Kyle Jenner and Travis Scott, turns 4 and they call her ‘adult’

Kyle Jenner Y Travis Scott They are partying, celebrating the four years of their little Stormy. To mark the occasion, Kylie Kristen Jenner He occupied his Instagram account with more than 307 million followers, to share a photo that framed the congratulations for his firstborn.

It is a moving black and white image, where stormi webster on his back as he sweetly hugged mom Kylie and dad Travis Scott, 30. Alongside the snapshot, Kylie wrote: “Our baby is 4 years old. Happy birthday to the girl who changed my whole world.”

In less than 60 minutes of its publication, the image had already collected more than 3 million reactions and thousands of comments, among which those of the kardashian family, who also took advantage of the occasion and social networks, to congratulate the niece who has filled them with joy.

khloe kardashian posted several crying emojis in response to the heartwarming image, while Kendall Jenner wrote: ‘4! A complete adult’, adding a surprised face emoji. The Stormi’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, She also wrote a comment before Kylie’s post: “Happy birthday beautiful Stormi!!! I love you!!!”, adding several hearts.

In turn, the matriarch of the Kardashian family took to her own Instagram page to wish her granddaughter a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and laugh that fills every room you walk into!”

She added: “You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day.” for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormy! Love, Lovey xoxo.”

It should be noted that two weeks ago, Stormi and her cousin Chicago (daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) They will enjoy an impressive joint birthday party. At the garden party, Stormi’s mom Kylie, 24, showed off her baby bump, dispelling rumors that she’s already given birth to her second child with Travis.

The extravagant party was Barbie and LOL Dolls theme and featured lots of treats and games, including a face-painting station and a large ball pit where the kids had some amazing fun. In addition, they had some impressive models of cakes.

Kylie kept her first pregnancy a secret and on February 5, 2018, she took to her Instagram after months of speculation to announce that she and boyfriend Travis had welcomed a baby, revealing it was a girl born on February 1, 2018.