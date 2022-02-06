Stallone shares memories of his first total movie

Sylvester Stallone get your experience back actor, screenwriter and director of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ , film released in the year 1978 .

Shortly after Sylvester Stallone will succeed as Rockymanaged to sign his first full movie. It was the dream of that boy who had dedicated a lot of effort and time to open a niche in the cinema in whatever role it was. In the boisterous 70s he had made a living to the point that he managed to write, direct and star in a film for the first time (The kitchen of hell) exploring their talents.

The driver of ‘The mercenaries’ remember those moments as a great learning. On several occasions he has explained to his fans that he knocked on many doors but that he also rejected offers that did not fit what he was looking for. But from those beginnings he has a special affection for ‘Paradise Alley’ (in Spain it was translated as ‘Hell’s Kitchen’) because it met their expectations. “My head was spinning but I enjoyed every moment,” he acknowledged about those days.

These days, Sylvester Stallone has recovered on his Instagram account a video with images of the shooting and preparation of the film that premiered in 1978. “It was my first effort as a director. And the first take I shot, wrote and acted at the same time“Wrote the protagonist of ‘Rambo’ when publishing the video.

As a screenwriter, director and actor, he starred in a total film in which he recounted the progress of three Italian-American brothers trying to make a living wrestling.

Sylvester Stallone was Cosmo Carboni and his brothers on the screen were the actors Lee Canalito and Armand Assante. The first of them has barely participated in three more films, but the second has become a regular on the screen and has been part of films such as ‘Gotti’, ‘American Gangster’ and ‘The kings of mambo play love songs’. Also, Assante was in the cast of ‘Judge Dredd’, where he repeated cast as companion of Sylvester Stallone.

