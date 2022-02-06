“Someone Somewhere” on HBO | The series featuring the huge comedian Bridget Everett

Comedian Bridget Everett is a household name on the New York club scene, selling out her cheeky shows at classic Joe’s Pub in lower Manhattan. And, although she has followers like Jennifer Aniston or she visited on several occasions The Tonight Show or participated in movies and series or, even, has been forging a brief but interesting discography, what she was waiting for was an opportunity like Somebody Somewhere. And that opportunity has just arrived. In the series recently released by HBO in Latin America as Someone in some place, the actress, singer and writer (and now also an executive producer) is the protagonist. With a role that is literally made to measure. Because, when she was summoned for this project, the writers were inspired by her life to build this attractive story.

The founding legend goes like this: Carolyn Strauss (who came from working in giants like game of Thrones or Chernobyl) decides to be part of the “show” (as Everett herself calls it), and has a not-so-vague but still unconsolidated idea of ​​what it is going to be until he meets with Bridget and proposes to participate in a program that would take advantage of of his talent, to later add the creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (recognized writers from HBO). That’s how she was born Someone in some place which, with only three episodes broadcast (they premiere on Mondays at 0:30, and last half an hour), continues to receive praise, narrating a minimal story but one that brings out each and every one of Everett’s artistic attributes.

The actress and her alter-ego (Sam Miller) are in their forties, were born in Manhattan (a city in the state of Kansas, baptized as “the little apple”), have an extraordinary voice and were top swimmers when they were very young. and both lost their favorite sister. The difference between Everett and the protagonist of the series is that the former knew how to get out of the claustrophobic (and yet endearingly familiar) life of the Republican zone of the American Midwest to live in the “Big Apple”, where for years she worked as a waitress. in the bars of upstate New York while he shone with monologues and songs in Downtown. And she prayed that no one recognized her in the double facet of her. This is how her goals were forged, which today she has embedded in two jewels. The first is a phrase that can be summed up in the acronym DDHD (“Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines”: Dreams have no delivery date) and that he stole from the rapper LL Cool J. Brigdet always cites it because it has been engraved on him since the beginning. moment when she heard him say it to Oprah Winfrey on her show. The second is the number “1”, which she wears in a pendant around her neck. Because in that she aspires to become the comedian. And how well she is doing.

Comedian Amy Schumer (whom Everett accompanied on several episodes of Inside Amy Schumer) was encouraged to prophesy a more than promising future for her friend thanks to the series. She even dared to dream that Bridget is going to be headlining Madison Square Garden sooner than she expects. The truth is that she seems to take the world ahead. With great joy, with the dramatic skills that she requires of her Sam of her and that do not usually appear in the revelry of her live shows. Because there she focuses on her histrionics and her sexuality, and she sings and talks about her genitals, and everyone’s, and she messes with the public, and says: “Hello, I’m Bridget Everett. Maybe some of you don’t know me. But I promise you that you will never, ever forget me.”

It may be that in her presentations the same thing is generated that she describes as a need and a finding for her character in Someone in some place: a community. And this is seen from the beginning, when Sam is summoned by her former schoolmate for some meetings disguised as ecclesiastical but that have two purposes: to sing and, precisely, to forge a community. His friend is a shy boy with glasses, named Joel (played by Jeff Hiller), gay and platonically dazzled by Sam (whom he spends his time trying to rescue, to bring closer to what she is and may already be what she believed what was going to be).

And the community that is presumed to be LGBT+ (there are, among others, Fred Rococo played by the Drag King Murray Hill) but not exclusively. It is “the” place in the world for outcasts, misfits or simply lovable people who do not fit into the hegemonic canons of this small closed city in Kansas. That’s why Sam’s other sister wants to see a courtship in the relationship between Sam and Joel and that’s why they also want to send her to the gym. For her to “get her life on track”.

She may be lost, but in another sense, because she is seen protesting the early riser –at noon!– that her neighbor made her hit with the noise: she appears in underwear (borrowed from her mother) without realizing that He leaves his house in panties. She is lost because she hates her hometown and because her sister’s cancer (not accepted by her family either, but a lesbian) left her devastated when she died. And, despite everything and after a long time, she is encouraged to sing. And that is a first highlight of the series. Because Everett has an irresistible voice.

His live appearances are, in general, with the band The Tender Moments (in which ex-Beastie Boy, Adam Horovitz participates). And with this group he released his records pound it (2013) and Gynecological Wonder (2015), in addition to several singles, which account for the wild and playful tone of their shows: “Eat It”, “Titties”, “Pussy Grabs Back”. However, one of the performances that received the most praise from her was during her 2017 visit to Jimmy Fallon, when she sang “Piece of My Heart.” And it’s no coincidence that the trailer is set to music with Janis Joplin’s version of this song.

In fact, after hearing her sing for the first time, the most anticipated moments of the series are Sam’s vocal performances, in addition to the acidity and humor (and drama) that she and the other characters exude. And the plot. This is how it looks in the first episode, with all that it means not to lower your arms in the context of losing her. That’s why she moves her version of “Do n’t Give Up”, the song that Peter Gabriel sang with Kate Bush, and is worth listening to and doing again. A theme that, according to Everett, sums up the message of Someone Somewhere: “If you really love something, don’t give up.”