Sofía Vergara shared a photo of the scar left by thyroid cancer: she remembered her illness | Famous
In a February 2015 interview with ‘People’ magazine, Sofía Vergara recounted that it all started when she was 28 years old and took her son Manolo for a medical check-up to make sure he didn’t have diabetes.
At the consultation, the doctor also examined her and noticed that she had an irregular mass on her neck. After doing a biopsy, they determined it was thyroid cancer.
In the previously mentioned conversation, he assured that, after his diagnosis, “a little nightmare began.”
In August 2021, on a ‘Saturday Night Live’ show dedicated especially to cancer, the actress added, “I tried not to panic because when you’re young, you hear the word ‘cancer’ and your mind goes to many places.”
Fortunately, his illness was detected early and he was able to overcome it thanks to an operation and radiation.
On the few occasions that Sofía Vergara talks about this topic, she does so with the aim of raising awareness about cancer. Now, he showed an image never seen before of what he lived through.
Sofia Vergara showed the scar left by cancer on her neck
On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the actress shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she is seen behind a film camera, with her neck extended to see through the lens. Almost at the height of her clavicle, you can make out the mark of the operation in which her thyroid was removed.
At the bottom of the image he wrote:
“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor. That was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment. Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day and every day since.”
Similarly, Sofía Vergara urged her followers to have an annual check-up to rule out any type of cancer.
Did you know his history with the disease?