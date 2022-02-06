Sofía Vergara shared a photo of her scar to raise awareness about cancer

On World Cancer Day, Sofia Vergara He shared a photo on his social networks where you can see his scar after treatment for the disease. Through the post, he hopes to raise awareness of the importance of checkups.

“At 28 years old ‘cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story, “said the Colombian at the beginning of her emotional message.

“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and, eventually, in surgery. Today can i call myself a survivor of cancer”, she commented proudly. The actress he has a horizontal scar on his neckat the height of the thyroid, which was where they found the disease.

The thyroid is one butterfly gland located just above the clavicle. It is one of the endocrine glands that produce hormones that control the rate of many activities in the body, such as how fast calories are burned and how fast the heart beats.

Sofía Vergara shared this photo where you can see her scar on her neck. (Photo: Instagram @sofiavergara)

“This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment. see the scar on my throat It reminds me how blessed I felt that day and every day since,” she wrote excitedly.

And he remarked: “I am lucky and I am grateful to be able to share my story and say: early prevention is very important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already.”

Sofía Vergara, healthy and splendid 20 years after her diagnosis. (Photo: Instagram @sofiavergara)

Thyroid Cancer: the importance of detecting it early

In recent years, cases of thyroid cancer have increased, especially in women, who are three times more likely than men to suffer from it. In general, the prognosis of the disease detected in early stages is very good, especially in patients younger than 45 years and in those with small tumors. Survival at 10 years is usually 100%.

The essential tool for finding a thyroid nodule is examination of the neck by the doctorso this review has to be part of any person’s regular check-up. Even blood studies or thyroid function tests can be normal. already with the pathology present in the organism. That is why it is very important to consult with your doctor.