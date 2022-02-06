Slumberland: Netflix presented the first scenes of its Little Nemo movie

“You can go places you don’t even see in your dreams”.

Thus, Jason Momoa introduces himself as “Flip” in “Slumberland”the film inspired by the classic cartoon “Little Nemo in Slumberland” created by Winsor McCay and that it is part of the impressive offer of feature films that it will have on Netflix during this 2022.

The streaming giant promised again that it will present something new every week in its catalog, with a total of 86 films that will arrive throughout the year, including the sequel to “Knives Out” with the return of the detective “Benoit Blanc” played by Daniel Craig, the stop-motion musical of “Pinocchio” led by Guillermo del Toro and the new film by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, “The Gray Man”, with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Rege-Jean Page.

In the presentation of the extensive list of films that the platform will release this year, highlighted the first scenes of “Slumberland”beginning it all with the debut of Momoa’s character, a two-meter-tall human-monster hybrid, who will be the guide of the young protagonist of the story in the world of dreams and nightmares.

In another sequence of the Netflix video, we can see “Nema” (Marlow Barkley), the 11-year-old girl who stars in the story, sailing aboard her bed through a dreamlike sea, evoking when the protagonist of the iconic cartoon entered the Land of Dreams. The stories always ended with the little boy falling out of his bed when he woke up.

Momoa’s “Flip” is no longer the clown of the famous strips, being interpreted here as an eccentric outlaw, half man and half monster, with horns. At least he keeps the hat.

In this history, “Nema” will find a map to the dream world of “Slumberland”, where he will receive the help of Momoa’s character, going through dreams and fleeing from nightmares “in the hope of being able to see his late father again”.

Chris O’Dowd, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez and Weruche Opia will also be part of this surreal family adventure that is directed by Francis Lawrencedirector of “Constantine” and the last three installments of “The Hunger Games”, “Catching Fire” and the two parts of “Mockingjay”.

It does not yet have a streaming premiere date, but it will arrive during the present 2022.