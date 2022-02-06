Simeone remembers Xavi’s criticism from 2016 and responds with class

The coach of Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeonrecalled the statements of Xavi Hernandezwhich he will face on the benches in the duel this Sunday against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou, stating that the rojiblancos’ style of play “wasn’t for big teams”and has ensured that now the Catalan technician will have “the possibility of displaying what he is looking for” with “the arrival of so many footballers” in the winter market at the culé club.

“Back in 2016, I remember Xavi commenting that Atlético de Madrid football was not for the style of the big teams. Now he is going to have the possibility, with the arrival of so many footballers and with three in the offensive part, to display everything he is looking for, what he wants, what he imagines and what he has been growing from his cradle in Barcelona. We, with our game, try to take the game where we believe that we can harm them,” he declared at a press conference.

In this sense, he believes that this type of opinion can be based on the lack of different experiences. “When you only lived with one situation in your life, you do not understand other situations. When one had the opportunity to turn around and have different situations in his life, he understands that not everything is one thing. What he thinks is very respectable, because he has the ability to have lived very well during his time in Barcelona with great footballers, great coaches and enormous successes. Now he must try to prove it within the coach that he iswhich will surely be very good,” he said.

“I like how Barcelona plays, they have imposed the philosophy that they have had all their lives. Now it will have eight players for three places; It’s not easy, but he has many tools to continue maintaining the Barcelona style of a lifetime. Since I arrived, Barcelona has always fought to be champion in everything. And with these weapons they have been able to incorporate players again, and they have options, “he warned.

a key duel

In addition, the Argentine coach stressed the importance of the duel in the Camp Nou. “It is a very important match against a rival that is competing for our same goals. It will surely be a very nice game to watch,” he said.We haven’t been lucky enough to win at Barcelona yet. They are numbers, they are statistics, and they are always there to break, “she warned.

“We are going to meet a team that has very important playersespecially in midfield forward, with a coach who knows the house and what the people want and who will surely lead the team to the well-defined style that Barcelona has,” he continued.

