Shawn Mendes is attacked in networks for yelling at Camila Cabello- Uno TV

Shawn Mendez He shared that during a fight he had with his girlfriend Camila Cabello he raised his voice and although he said he had reflected on the subject, this did not prevent him from being criticized on social networks.

The singer’s confession was given during the podcast “Man Enough”, where they asked him what his biggest fear was and Mendes recalled this fight he had with Cabello.

Mendes confessed that the fight was due to Cabello left the yogurt out of the refrigerator, so you shout to Camila “Yogurt!”.

“I raised my voice to her and she said, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” she admitted.

“I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice to you!’ And I raised my voice to him. And I felt her shrink and I felt her grow and I thought, ‘Oh God, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being like this. I’m so scared of misbehaving.” Shawn Mendez

When Mendes was asked if he apologized and corrected his behavior towards Cabello, Mendes admitted that he felt sorry.

“It took me like 20 minutes, we were reading separately and then I went back to her to say, ‘God, that was it and I’m so sorry,'” he said. Shawn Mendez.

And although Shawn Méndes told it lovingly and admitted that he made a mistake, users called him “macho”.

context of the shawn thing shawn: camila i told you 3 times to put the damn yogurt!!! Camila: why are you yelling at me? shawn: I DON’T KNOW WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE???!?? I AM THE KING Camila: … shawn: sorry it was my ego and my masculinity talking — mélie (@idkzzo) June 28, 2021

There were even users who accused him pointed out for domestic violence toward Camila Hair.

If he loves her so much why would she have to yell at him “love of her life” for a simple yogurt, wake up and see what he really is SHAWN MENDES MYSOGYNOUS AND EGOTIOUS — ~Cam~ (@CamilaG19314884) June 28, 2021

The courtship between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They have been in a relationship since 2019, which they confirmed on Instagram and emerged after they recorded the video of “Miss”.

From that moment they shared with all their followers that they spent a lot of time together and even they were criticized for the way they kissedso they uploaded a video on their Instagram account explaining that there are many ways to kiss.