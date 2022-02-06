Sevilla and ‘Tecatito’ let Real Madrid escape

The Sevillesecond classified, ran out of gunpowder and could not pass the goalless draw (0-0) in his visit to Osasuna (12th), this Saturday in the most outstanding match of the day on the 23rd round of The league Spanish.

Thus, the Andalusian team is provisionally approaching three points behind the leader, Real Madridwho has a good chance to extend his advantage to six units, if he wins on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu grenade (16th).

It would be the best way for the Real Madrid will heal your wounds after Thursday’s elimination against Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla chained a fourth game in a row without winning. Since their 2-1 loss and elimination against Betis in mid-January in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Seville has recorded three draws in a row in LaLiga. Still second in the table, but loses strength in pursuit of Real Madrid.

In this Saturday’s game in Pamplona, ​​the Seville tried it in several occasions, without fortune. the moroccan Youssef En Nesyri (64) and the Mexican Jesus Crown (70) had two of the clearest in the second half.

‘Tecatito’ Crown had started as a substitute, but he entered the game early, in the 6th minuteinstead of the Argentine Gonzalo Montielinjured.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part, Excelsior’s materials without prior written permission and without linking to the original text.