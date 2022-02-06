Series and movies that arrive on streaming platforms the week of February 7 to 13

Week of premieres on Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and Amazon Prime video. courtesy photo)

Below we will review the premieres that arrive on digital platforms in the week of February 6 to 13. Every week new series and movies arrive to watch via streaming, this is a count of what can be seen in the next 7 days.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Monday February 7

The skyscraper – Netflix

Dwayne Johnson heads the cast of this movie, there he plays a former hostage rescue team leader from the FBI. Who now evaluates the safety of skyscrapers. On a mission in China, discovers that the tallest and safest building in the world is in danger and he has been blamed for it. Fugitive, Will He must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who are trapped inside the building.

When terrorists attack the world’s tallest building, a security consultant will do whatever it takes to save his family from slaughter.

Tuesday, February 8

Love is Blind Japan – Netflix

The series follows 30 men and women hoping to find love. For 10 days in a speed dating format, men and women meet at different places where they can talk to each other but not see each other. As long as they choose, men can propose to the woman they want to marry. After the proposal and meeting face-to-face for the first time, the bride and groom head to a couples’ retreat.

In this reality show, Japanese singles determined to get married meet, date, and get engaged.

Wednesday, February 9

Marvel Studios Reunited, Hawkeye Premiere – Disney+

This documentary series will show everything that happens behind the scenes of the series and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universefollowing the filmmakers, cast and crew of the different productions, as well as each of the heroes along their path in this cinematic saga that seems to have no end.

This is the new documentary series from Marvel Studios for Disney, which premiered on the platform on March 19, 2021.

brickelberry – Disney+

A group of foresters are facing the closure of the national park where they work when a new member of the team helps them transform and save the park.

Brickleberry National Park faces its demise as a tourist attraction, with its future in the hands of a dysfunctional group of park rangers. (Courtesy photo)

(Dis)charm / Part 4 – Netflix

This animated series will resume the action after the revelation of its final session, but the released trailer also anticipates the discovery that it contains secrets important enough to change the history of dream land.

A new season for this animated proposal created by Matt Groening and that follows the adventures of the unorthodox Princess Bean through incredible adventures, always accompanied by Elfo and the demon Luci.

Mamma Mia: Over and Over – Netflix

This second installment tells the story of how the characters from the first film met in that magical summer, while also narrating their lives in the present. The original cast members get back into the shoes of their characters meryl streep What lady, Julie Walters What Rose Y Christine Baransky What Tanya. amanda seyfried Y Dominic Cooper pair up again sophie Y Sky. Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård Y Colin Firth take back the roles of Sam, Bill Y Harry respectively.

Sophie reflects on her mother’s independent and unconventional life and happily embarks on her new stage: the reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna. (Courtesy photo)

Thursday February 10

the girl from before – hbo max

Gugu Mbatha Raw interprets Jane, a character looking for a new beginning after a personal tragedy. When he gets the chance to move into a beautiful house designed by an enigmatic architect (played by David Oyelow), do not miss the opportunity to buy it. There is only one problem, the occupants must abide by their list of strict rules.

“The Girl From Before” is a 4-part television thriller adaptation created by JP Delaney for HBO Max, based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Delaney. (Courtesy photo)

kimi – hbo max

This American suspense feature film is directed by Steven Soderbergh, written and produced by David Kopp. The film stars Zoe Kravitz Y Rita Wilson.

This science fiction production will be set in a world where everything is recorded.

Friday February 11

hidden life – Disney+

In 1938, after the entry of troops from Hitler in Austria, Franz Jagerstatter he is alone in his town to fight against the Anschluss. The young man is going to refuse to fight for the Germany Nazi, but the consequences for this conscientious objector will be immediate, since he will be imprisoned in Linz and then in berlin.

“Hidden Life” is a German-American war film directed by Terrence Malick and released in 2019. (Courtesy photo)

Mr and Mrs smith – Disney+

the construction executive John (Brad Pitt) and the technical support representative Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie) answering questions during couples therapy. The couple have been married for five or six years, but their marriage is suffering to the point that they can’t remember the last time they were intimate. They remember the story of their first meeting in Bogota, Colombia; where both were secretly on the run from the authorities of Colombia.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is a 2005 action-comedy film directed by Doug Liman, written by Simon Kinberg, and starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. (Courtesy photo)

toy boy (Season 2) – Netflix

The plot unfolds between passions and intrigues, Hugo is sentenced to fifteen years in prison, after a not entirely fair trial, he will have the help of the lawyer Triana Marinwho takes your case very seriously and will help Hugo to prove his innocence. Together, they will try to discover who wanted to frame him for a crime that he seems not to have committed and why.

Hugo Beltrán has managed to prove his innocence for the murder of Philip Norman, but the enemies he has made in the process have wanted to collect his debt. (Courtesy photo)

Snake Eyes: The Origin – Amazon Prime Video

This spin-off focuses on the origin story of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding), the silent ninja always dressed in black and whose face is unknown and how he tries to become a member of the clan arashikage. Together with him we will meet other characters such as the baroness (Ursula Corbero) and his archenemy StormShadow (Andrew Kōji).

The iconic GI Joe character learns the ways of the ninja warrior, while secrets from his past are revealed. (Courtesy photo)

The sky is anywhere – AppleTV

lennie walker She is seventeen years old and after the sudden death of her beloved older sister, she feels hopelessly attracted to the calm and seductive Toby (her sister’s longtime boyfriend), with whom she shares her pain. But when the new boy, joe As he woos her and leaves mysterious notes everywhere for her, she realizes that they are both offering her something she desperately needs now.

“Heaven is anywhere” is the first novel by American writer Jandy Nelson and has been adapted into the Apple TV film format. (Courtesy photo)

