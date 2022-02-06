Selena Gomez says she was happier when she left Instagram

The happiness and good life that celebrities share on social networks is not always real, that has been revealed by the American actress and singer Selena Gomezwho has recently stated that she is happier since leaving Instagram.

“That moment came when I didn’t want to post anything on social media because I realized I couldn’t share or say anything,” Gomez told In Style magazine.

The former Disney girl has 287 million followers on said social network, she commented that she suffers from depression and anxiety due to the harmful use of this platform, which is why she considers that having made the decision to move away from her is one of the best that she has taken in his life.

“It got to a point where Instagram became my whole world, and that was very dangerous. Taking a break from social media was the best decision I’ve ever been able to make for my mental health.”

But this does not mean that Selena closed her Instagram account, but simply decided not to focus so much on her and not be the only one who manages it.

“I created a system where I don’t have my passwords yet. And the hate and unnecessary comparisons disappeared once I put down my phone. There will be times when that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”

But Selena not only testifies about the importance of mental health, but also got down to work with actions like her wonder mind podcastwhere he talks about the subject with guests and experts on the subject.

Gomez, who has also been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder three years ago; has also requested that schools give talks on mental healthon which he considers weigh prejudices and lack of information.

“I want so many things to change in that area, and I wanted people of all ages to understand that the mind is not simple,” he said in 2020 in an interview for People.

She is so committed to this, that the star is determined to create a system that can be implemented in schools, to change the narrative about mental problems, or a series of resources that are available to those who need them.

“I’m so passionate about it that I think I will be for the rest of my life. Especially since the pandemic started, there are so many people I know who are eager for help, but have no idea how to get it. I have high aspirations for that field and I really want to implement more education about it,” she explained to InStyle.

