Selena Gomez Reveals What Has Helped Her Fight Against Beauty Standards

United States.-Selena Gomez She has been in the public eye since she was 10 years old and admitted that growing up in this environment creates a lot of pressure, but that has been fading now that she has refused to try and conform to “unrealistic standards of beauty”.

Being in the public eye from such a young age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like the whole world is watching, judging and commenting on your appearance, she told Glamor UK.

The actress indicated that it also takes a lot of effort to be well with oneself. “Self-confidence is something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards, my perspective completely changed.”

The also singer indicated that she finally realized that it is her differences that make her beautiful. “For as long as I can remember, I always felt like she had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that she just wanted to be myself, that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

He also indicated that something that has been very useful to him is the therapy, because it helps you increase your confidence, it also helps you leave “positive affirmations” in your house.

I am a big supporter of therapy. I also love having sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations on them. I have many, but “I am enough” is one of my favorites, I call them “Rare Reminders”. And taking a break from social media helps!’

On what beauty advice she would give her younger self, she stated, “I would tell her that makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need. I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I definitely can.” say that has changed as I’ve gotten older.