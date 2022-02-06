Selena Gomez Reveals What Has Helped Her Fight Against Beauty Standards

United States.-Selena Gomez She has been in the public eye since she was 10 years old and admitted that growing up in this environment creates a lot of pressure, but that has been fading now that she has refused to try and conform to “unrealistic standards of beauty”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker