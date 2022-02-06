Selena Gomez has given us 6 lessons on mental health

Interview with Selena Gómez: “Comparing yourself with an edited photo on the internet is harmful and unfair.”

Anxiety: how to identify and combat it.

If there is a cause of particular concern to Selena Gomez (United States, 1992) is the mental health. For years, he has been using his loudspeaker to raise awareness about the importance of being mentally healthy and he has also done so in the first person, telling his own story. In 2020, during a chat via Instagram with Miley Cyrus, he confessed that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that the key to calm down and not be afraid when he was diagnosed was to find out about it.

In addition to claiming it in her interviews and on social networks, the singer and actress is actively involved in this issue. In fact, 1% of the sales of Rare Beauty —the makeup brand that just launched— are destined for her foundation Rare Impact Fund, which helps people with few resources to receive the medical services or treatments they need. . And not only that, she has also launched Mental Health 101, an online platform that provides tools related to this topic (therapies, information…).

Today the artist turns 29 and to celebrate it we have compiled his six most important lessons on mental health. aim!

education is essential

“I know that if I had learned about this topic as a child in school, things would have been very different for me,” she told us in an interview.

It is very positive to talk about how you feel

“When you open up, you get to build deeper connections with other people, and it also helps everyone feel a little less alone.”

If you need to, disconnect from social networks

“Comparing yourself to edited photos circulating on the internet is not only harmful, but also unfair. I know firsthand how this can affect your mental health and that is why it has helped me to take a break from the networks.

Love yourself as you are

After years of feeling insecure and inferior in her love relationships, Selena found her peace in the word ‘Rare’ (‘rare or exceptional’ in Spanish), that’s the name of her ‘makeup’ line and one of her albums. Now, she is comfortable with her body and skips the retouching in the photos.

Rest and surround yourself with your close circle

“I love what I do, but sometimes I feel overloaded and I have to take a step back and make sure I get enough sleep and find free time to enjoy with my friends and family,” she told Vogue Australia.

Be patient

“My advice is not going to be, ‘Oh, you’re going to get over it. Actually, it is a daily practice.”

