Selena Gomez confesses the worst beauty disaster of her life to Glamor UK | Fashion and Beauty

The life of international stars is like that of any person but with a little more glamor (and money). But they have the same doubts, the same complexes or insecurities and the same anecdotes and shame that we all regret over time. Selena Gomez She has shown in Glamor UK that she is no exception and now we know what the biggest beauty disaster of her life is.

The soloist cannot even see the photos of her time at the 2018 MET Gala in which the Heavenly Bodies theme was a challenge for her team. And despite the fact that her dress could be one of the most elegant of the night, her makeup and her cosmetic bet destroyed her proposal.

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a little self-tanner and I looked gorgeous. But as the night went on it started to get darker and darker. As I sat down, I saw a picture of myself and it looked completely orange. And here I was at this prestigious event. My first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here!'” Selena Gomez explained during her interview with Glamor UK.

It wasn’t something literal, but it was a metaphor for what he experienced that day and what he left a testimony a couple of days later on his social networks in which more than 300 million followers were able to realize how bad he had it: “I when I saw my MET photos.”

The good thing about the situation is that now Selena Gomez can laugh at the self-tanning glitch that she regretted from the first second but now it seems that she is much more than overcome. And it is that sometimes less is more and that she has put into practice since then with the makeup in which she has debuted as an entrepreneur including her own line of cosmetics.

The singer continues to surprise us from time to time with different looks and risky proposals that always find the affection of her audience. After going through the blond, the artist has returned to her most usual image with a more traditional haircut that we will enjoy in her new musical collaboration.

Selena Gomez will premiere next Monday, February 7, her new song with Coldplay in the song Let somebody go in a video clip directed by Dave Meyers. “Thank you Coldplay for inviting me to be part of this beautiful project” Selena Gomez wrote on her day.