See LIVE Lille vs. PSG: where to follow on TV and online

Learn about the options to watch Paris Saint-Germain on TV and online, which visits Lille, this Sunday from 4:45 p.m., for Ligue 1.





Paris Saint-Germain will visit Lille, this Sunday from 4:45 p.m. by the date 23 of the Ligue 1. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino wants to raise his head after the elimination against Nice in the round of 16 of the French Cup. Learn about the options to watch the match live on TV and online.







PSG vs. Nice, LIVE: which channel shows it on TV and how to watch it online



The match between PSG and Lille for Ligue 1 will be broadcast on ESPN from 4:45 p.m. (Argentina time). In addition, you will be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting on the website www.tycsports.com.

See LIVE PSG vs. Nice online, for Ligue 1



In turn, online it can be seen by streaming through Star+ or you can also follow ESPNthrough different services such as DirecTV GO, Cablevisión Flow, Telecentro Play or other similar providers.







Lille schedule vs. PSG, for date 23 of Ligue 1



Argentina: 16.45



Chile: 16.45

Uruguay: 16.45

Paraguay: 16.45

Brazil: 16.45

Venezuela: 15.45

Bolivia: 15.45

Colombia: 14.45

Ecuador: 14.45

Peru: 14.45

Upcoming PSG matches: the 2022 calendar, schedules and more



11/2 | PSG – Rennes, at 5:00 p.m. (Ligue 1)

2/15 | PSG – Real Madrid, at 5:00 p.m. (Champions League)

2/19 | Nantes – PSG, at 5:00 p.m. (Ligue 1)

