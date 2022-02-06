Sebastián Cáceres injured, goes to the hospital and Jorge Meré enters to debut with America

The Spaniard made his debut with the Águilas due to the injury of Sebastián Cáceres during the first half of the match against Atlético de San Luis

The Spanish Jorge Mere debuted with the jersey of America, when he came on as a substitute in the match against Atlético de San Luis and due to the injury of Sebastian Caceres.

About half an hour into the game, the Uruguayan defender sought to fight a ball with Jair Díaz and in the action he had a collision that caused him to fall with all his weight on his right shoulder and causing him to lie on the grass.

Caceres He was treated by the medical services, while Miguel Layún intensely complained about the maneuver to Díaz, for which both received a yellow card.

before the departure of Caceres, the technician Santiago Solari decided to enter Mere, who signed a few days ago with the feathered and making his debut this weekend.

The charrúa left the field of play directly to a hospital south of Mexico City to perform imaging studies and measure the magnitude of his right shoulder injury. Sources commented to ESPN that a possible clavicle fracture is not ruled out and therefore they decided to take him to the hospital to confirm or rule out this possibility.

If a serious injury is confirmed Caceres He will join Pedro Aquino, Emilio Lara and Jorge Sánchez, who will be out for several weeks due to different physical ailments, a situation that has generated concern within the American coaching staff.

