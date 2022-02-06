Sean Penn’s incredible transformation for ‘Gasliz’

Oscar-winning American actor Sean Penn (61) has been in the news in recent days after getting into a real garden for some statements in The Independent about the alleged feminization of men in which he spoke of “cowardly genes” that led to “give up jeans and wear a skirt”.

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think being a brute, having insensitivity or disrespect for women has anything to do with masculinity, or ever has.”, assured Penn, who has been showered with criticism for what some consider a departure from the Californian’s tone.

However, as far as his professional side is concerned, Penn has surprised after the first images of Gasliz, a Starz channel miniseries about the Watergate scandal, in which the actor plays John N. Mitchell, attorney general of the United States and close friend of Richard Nixon, president of the country at the time the events take place.

Enlarge Sean Penn in ‘Gasliz’. Starz

And it is that in the plans of the teaser in which it appears an unrecognizable Penn can be seen, with obvious overweight and very little hair. In any case, everything seems to indicate that the actor has resorted to prosthetics and hours of makeup to look like the famous prosecutor.

His transformation may not be up to par with other actors like Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Joaquin Phoenix or Matthew McConaughey, in which there has been a decrease or increase in weight without resorting to artifice, but it is no less true that he has fully fulfilled the objective of getting fully into the skin of his character. Gasliz opens on April 24.