Sean Bean doesn’t want to die on screen anymore

With 30 deaths behind him, Sean Bean is tired of his characters being killed

Yes Sean Bean appears on screen, it is very likely that his character will not reach the end of the movie (or the season if we talk about a series). Few actors have died on screen as many times as Bean, who has bitten the dust in almost half of the films in which it has appeared, as well as in a handful of television series and even games. Many of these deaths have been simple gunshots, but there have also been memorable ones. Some have been gruesome, some have been tragic, and a few have been downright bizarre.

For years there have been compilations and memes on YouTube dedicated to their characters’ tendency to expire. The fans of the English actor have seen how his characters are quartered, drowned, torn apart by cows, impaled, burned alive, and shot almost infinite times. The situation reached a point where, in 2014, his followers launched the movement #Don’tKillSeanBean on social media to try to keep his character alive on the crime drama Legends.

With more than 35 years of career, the actor has confessed: «I have rejected things. I’ve said, ‘They know my character is going to die because I’m in the movie.’ I had to cut it out and start surviving, otherwise it was a bit predictable », he jokes. “They took me for a job and they said, ‘We’re going to kill you,’ and I said, ‘Oh no!’ and then they said, ‘Well, can we seriously hurt you?’ and I was like, ‘Okay, as long as I’m still alive this time’.”

Sean Bean’s movie deaths

One of the most memorable scenes where Sean Bean dies is that of patriot game, with the actor playing Sean Miller, the IRA terrorist who ends up impaled on an anchor. That must have seemed little to them because Trevelyan, the villain of goldeneyeis crushed by a giant antenna after falling from a height more than considerable.

But not all of them are villains. the boromir of The Lord of the rings he is one of the Fellowship of the Ring until he is corrupted by its power and tries to steal it from Frodo. This time, Sean Bean’s character meets death riddled with arrows as he saves Merry and Pippin from Saruman’s orcs. Whereas in balance 2002, the clergyman Errol Partridge is executed by his companion (Christian bale) after it was discovered that he read poetry and listened to music, something forbidden in the emotionless totalitarian world of the film.

In The island, Bean plays Dr. Merrick, a scientist who is dedicated to “growing” clones as replacement organs for those who can afford it. Logically, his bad actions have their punishment when the character of Ewan McGregor he shoots him through the neck with a grappling hook and ends up hanging him. In black claw his ending isn’t much better. In this horror film set in the Middle Ages, Ulrich, his character, ends up torn to pieces after tying his arms and legs to four horses.

Perhaps the most remembered, and not because it was one of the last but because of how shocking it was for viewers, is that of Lord Eddard Stark at the end of the first season of Game of Thrones. Now we know that no character was safe, but seeing how Sean Bean dies decapitated was quite a surprise for those who had not read the books.

Source: BoredPanda.