Santiago Naveda sends a message after being erased by Santiago Solari at Club América

The America club, led by Argentine strategist Santiago Solari He is going through an extremely difficult and complex moment, since so far he has only obtained 1 point out of 12 possible and therefore, he has completed 6 months without knowing victory, which represents a constant concern within the Nest.

The words of the trainer azulcrema

Regarding the current situation of the team, the technical director pointed out that there is work to be done and mistakes to be corrected, but he trusts the squad of players he has and they will insist on getting up and fighting for the title.

“We all know that we have to fight for the title, it’s clear. That’s what we’ll do this semester. First we have to straighten out the course to qualify and fight for the title,” he said during a press conference, which was held at the end of the match against Saint Louis.

On the other hand, he assured that the constant casualties have been one of the factors that hinder the work process, although he also stressed that it is not an excuse or pretext.

“It has been a hard start to the year, difficult due to the results, the Covid, injuries, the Jorge and now the one of Caceresthat of Laura Y Not here. We have not had time to work together, without this being any excuse, “she emphasized.

words of encouragement

Given the complex panorama that the Americanist club is going through, it was revealed that during the past week, the owner of the azulcrema team Emilio Azcarragavisited the Coapa facilities to speak with the players, highlight the club’s objectives and welcome the reinforcements that arrived this season.

According to information provided by ESPN and data collected by one of their sources, it was confirmed that after the talk that the players had with Azcárraga, the team left motivated and confident of having the support and protection of the club’s high command.

The message of Santiago Naveda

For his part, the player santiago naveda who has not had the opportunity to play minutes in this tournament and has not been able to jump onto the pitch with the rest of his teammates, expressed a message of encouragement for the Águilas del América, through his official Twitter account.

“Those who did not have difficult moments do not win. Those who went through them, fought and did not give up win,” reads the publication of the Mexican midfielder.

The news of the club

For the moment, America ranks number one 16 of the General Table of Liga MX with 1 point, product of a 1-1 draw against Pueblathe defeat 2-0 in the duel against Atlas and 3-2 against saint Louis.