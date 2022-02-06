Safety pin! Ariana Grande’s live performance with Ty Dolla $ign is already a hit

U.S.- Ariana Grande has been a trend last week in Twitter for his unexpected performance together with I see. His millions of fans had not heard of this news, since he did not anticipate anything on his networks, as he usually does. However, this time he did, and yesterday he announced that his new live presentation would come out today, along with Ty Dolla $ign.

Like all his musical products, this new performance where he performed “safetynet” is already a success. This song is from his latest album, “positions”, and made it in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Previously, the American singer had asked in her accounts Instagram Y Twitter what they thought their next performance would be. Many of his followers named this one.

The new video was published on the channel of Youtube from Ariana Grande six hours ago and has already reached more than a million views. This was filmed with the same scenery as her last performance, where she sang “Pov”, she even wore the same outfit. In this, she appears first singing her part of the single and then, a few minutes later, we can see her colleague.

The new release of Ariana Grande It lasts three and a half minutes. His name became a trend on Twitter again after this video was published. Many users named her to praise this great performance, highlighting how well she sings live. In addition, many of his fans expressed their wish that he would do another performance with Vevo.

On her Instagram account, the celebrity published a preview of the video that reached more than two and a half million views in just six hours. “Safety Net live performance is now available @tydollasign @vevo,” he wrote in the caption of the post. According to the comments of his fans on Twitter, his next presentation will be with The Weekndbut has not confirmed it yet.