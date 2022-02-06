Royal commentator ‘goes crazy’ with elimination in the Club World Cup

Javier Aguirre added another failure with scratched after being eliminated in Second Round of the Club World Cup for the Egyptian team, Al Ahly. In the last minutes of the match, the commentator, Luis Fernando Ibarraexploded against the team of Monterey criticizing team performance.

“Really MontereyWhat’s up? To the noble fans who made the trip to Abu Dhabi, to the people who are connecting, to the people who are putting color, who are launching a cheer. So that these players on the court are not demonstrating this“, is heard in the video that went viral on social networks.

Likewise, the commentator asked him to leave the position of Technical Director at Vasco Aguirre after defeat”Javier Aguirrefor dignity renounce, put on the table your resignation. You no longer deserve to be in it Monterey Soccer Club. a shame of scratched. It’s a total failure!” Luis Fernando Ibarra.

Striped Monterey will try to stay with him Fifth place of Club World Cuphis rival will come out of the match between the Al Hilal in front of Al-Jazeera. This game will be played on February 9 in the same venue where they played in their debut, the Al Nahyan Stadium.

