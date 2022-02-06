Roma 0-0 Genoa, Serie A: Video and summary

Heroic play by the Mexican prevented a goal on time in Rome and saved the tie for Genoa.

Video: Dart Martino! Johan Vásquez made Mourinho angry with heroic action

For: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez FEB. 05. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Incessant runs down the left flank, constantly winning duels against Karsdop, Zaniolo Y Abraham; Vásquez showed why he is indisputable in the Genoese defense with all the technicians who arrive.

In the first half he almost rewarded John Vasquez on a corner kick, when they put the ball inside the area, it bounced back and the Mexican hit a bombshell that managed to deflect a Roman player.

The second half kept zero in both goals, much with the participation of Vásquez in the marking, since his sweeps were on time, precise and disarmed any attempt to ACE Rome to enter the area. The Mexican showed his splendor in aerial duels.

25 minutes from the end everything got complicated for Genoa when Ostigard He was sent off for submitting Abraham while trying to enter the area. Johan had to delay his position to close the block, clear balls and hold the zero.

In the last minute Vásquez once again showed his defensive power by stealing a ball from Abraham, who stomped on him and from there Zaniolo drove to score the goal. He went to VAR the referee annulled the score and validated the tremendous action of the Mexican who maintained the heroic tie.