Rocky Balboa movie, inspiration for Mexico in the World Cup in France

Each coach has his own strategies for his players to achieve good results on the field, like Manuel Lapuente, who decided to inspire his Mexican National Team players thanks to a Rocky Balboa movie.

It was in his second stage at the helm of El Tri, when he led the 1998 World Cup in France, that Lapuente applied that technique, although it did not help him reach the fifth game.

Lapuente wanted motivation to be one of the weapons of his representative, so he looked for the Rocky Balboa movie, with Sylvester Stallone.

The journalist Fernando Schwartz told the anecdote on a Toño de Valdés YouTube channel. When Schwartz was at Televisa and was covering the World Cup, he had set up a studio for the television station at the concentration camp in Mexico.

Lapuente approached before the duel in Belgium and asked Schwartz about a film of the American boxer.

“They were going to play against Belgium and Lapuente told me: ‘Hey, I can’t get Rocky where the Russian is fucked, I want them to see it so they can see that the high-rankers from Belgium aren’t going to do anything to us’.

He managed to get the video and gave it to Manuel Lapuente, so that the whole club could see it and get motivated before going out onto the Parc Lescure pitch.

“I had a satellite dish with a round trip to Mexico at the concentration. I spoke to Benjamín Hidalgo, ‘hey, get yourself Rocky V at Blockbuster and send it to me.’ He sent it to me at dawn via satellite and we gave it to Lapuente to show it to the players,” Schwartz said.

Mexico managed to come back from a 2-0 scoreline against them and end it with a draw, since at minute 75, Ricardo Peláez made it 2-1 and Luis Hernández made it 2-2.

The draw served them to qualify for the round of 16 where they lost 2 – 1 against Germany.

“I had accompanied him here in Mexico to buy motivational movies, one day he showed them how a friend survived 100 degrees below zero in a refrigerator, the resistance, the resilience,” he recalled.

