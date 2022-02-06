Rihanna announces her next Savage X Fenty show in seductive style

Welcome to one more installment of ‘We don’t deserve you, dear Rihanna’. The best ‘bad gal’ in the world announced the date of her show Savage X Fenty Volume 3 with an extremely amazing Instagram clip and a simple caption: ‘Oh! Do you think you’re ready?’

Two words: Hell yes! On September 24 it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video groundbreaking show lingerie, which, from what we have seen in the presentation video, promises to be as good as the previous one. In a metallic blue minidress with an open back that reveals a piece of lingeriesinger, Rihanna, proved once again that he never does things by halves. (Remember when she transformed her hair with a cut mullet for the ‘Volume 2’ campaign? Again, we are not prepared).

The parades from Savage X Fenty are one of the highlights of the calendar of Fashion Week, and not because Rihanna up the glam and get the party started (even if it’s through Amazon-Prime today). The underwear line of his empire Fenty it has changed the perception that society has of what is ‘sexy’, thanks to the totally inclusive brand ethic, its product proposal and a successful casting. The singer and his diverse troop of ‘savages‘—including the fierce choreographer, Parris Goebel, an array of fabulous drag queens, models, musicians, pop culture and newcomers to the industry—change the idea of ​​how a fashion showa must look, cheering each other on while having a cheeky moment without apologizing in the process.

The show made up of multiple participations, which the singer qualifies as a ‘trendy musical’, has become an example of the true meaning of ‘body positive’and while the industry struggles to catch up, Rihanna continues to lead the way to electrifying effect. If the Fenty Parfum launch wasn’t enough, don’t miss the show on September 24.