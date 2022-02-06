Rihanna and her most mediatic love relationships

Several days ago Rihanna surprised the artistic world and her millions of followers by appearing in public wearing her baby bump. As it is no secret to anyone, the singer has always been reserved on issues of her private life.

In the middle of a snowfall in New York City, “Riri” showed off her belly in the company of her partner, the renowned American rapper A$AP Rocky who has been out since mid-2020.

The romantic walk between the new parents caught the attention of thousands of people and they went viral through social networks through some photographs.

After numerous rumors of their relationship, it was during the pandemic that it became known that the artists were living a love story.

When announcing the upcoming arrival of her first child, many doubts have arisen about the singer’s love life.

Next we tell you who Rihanna’s boyfriends have been in recent years

Chris Brown

One of the best-known relationships of the interpreter of “Umbrella” was with Chris Brown. Although the courtship lasted only a year, it had a stormy end after the singer physically assaulted her.

Some photographs of Rihanna with bruises on her face came to light through social networks.

matt kemp

A year after ending the violent relationship with Brown, the businesswoman also gave herself a second chance at love with Matt Kemp, the current Cincinnati Reds player.

After the controversial breakup “Riri” revealed that her relationship with the baseball player was not serious, much less thought of getting married. “I’m only 22 years old and right now I don’t even think about it,” said the singer.

Drake

In 2016, Rihanna and Drake captured the eyes of the audience by premiering “Work”, a video that revealed the physical attraction between the performers.

Months after the great success they experienced together, the singer declared his love for her at an MTV VMas ceremony. “She is someone I have been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he revealed.

However, the love was not reciprocated and the friendship later ended. “We are not friends, but we are not enemies” were his words”, commented “Riri”.

Subsequently, numerous rumors have spread that involve the creator of Fenty Beauty with different artists, such as Robert Pattinson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher, Shia Labeouf, Lewis Hamilton, among others. However, none have been confirmed.

It may interest you:

[ Kim Kardashian: 4 atuendos rosa que marcaron tendencia ]