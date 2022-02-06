Relive Lionel Messi’s great goal against Lille

Leo Messi finally scored again Ligue 1. The Argentine scored a great goal against Lille, in a game that had hints of revenge for what happened between the two teams last season.

It has cost Messi to score goals with him PSG. Something that was a custom in the barcelóna, it has cost him a lot in his time in France. His best quota has been in the Champions League, where they will be measured at Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

It may interest you: The ultimatum of Paris Saint Germain to

Mauricio Pochettino



PSG I already earned it. first dialed Daniel Pereira, the Lille tied it and later Pressnel Kimpembe he had scored the go-ahead goal, again for the Parisians. That’s when Leo showed up to do the third and he pulled it off in a big way.

After an overflow on the left, the defense of the Lille had stopped the attack but Messi He pressed, kept the ball, entered the area and stung before the goalkeeper left to leave a great goal with his seal. Yes, he barely has two annotations in the Ligue 1 but both have been spectacular.

This was the second goal of Leo Messi in Ligue 1. Until now he had only scored one and the rest had been done in the Champions League. Between injuries and adaptation, he has not had as many minutes with Pochettino but little by little he has been gaining opportunities in all the tournaments.

The numbers of Messi in their first experience in France, they have not been bad at all. He has 19 games in which he has scored seven goals and given six assists. The performance of the Argentine will be measured by the fans in the Champions League, the tournament for which he was practically signed.

It may interest you: Real Madrid would convert

Mbap



pe

in the highest paid player in the world