Real Madrid have offered 50 million euros to sign Mbappé

Rome, Italy.- The Real Madrid has offered 50 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain for the French international striker Kylian Mbappe in this month of January, assures the agent Giovanni Branchini in an interview in the Gazzetta dello Sport that all the Italian sports media collect.

“Depends on PSG. These days, Real Madrid has returned to the charge to have Mbappé immediately and has offered 50 million euros. I don’t know how this will end”, says Branchini, for whom “Florentino Pérez’s initiative deserves attention, it is a message of stability for the system”.

In his opinion, “it is a pity for everyone that a player of this caliber leaves in the summer for free. I don’t know what they want to do in Paris. A hot summer is surely ahead with Haaland, Harry Kane and Vlahovic on the guest list. There are few out of class vehicles out there, everyone will race to secure them.”

Own Mbappe He ruled out last week that he was going to join Real Madrid in the winter market: “No, in January I will not go to Real Madrid. I’m very happy, I’m going to finish the season with him PSG one hundred percent. I want to give everything to win a big title for the fans, I think I deserve it, to win something big with PSG,” he said in an interview with CNN.

Branchini He also referred to Álvaro Morata’s possible transfer from Juventus to Barcelona to rule it out. “As far as I know, Álvaro will stay at Juve. (Memphis) Depay is not interested in the Bianconeri or Atlético and the player has taken note of it,” he said.

The relationship of bruise with the Juventus club he remains intact because his desire to find stable accommodation away from Madrid was understandable, “but it is also true that Juventus cannot let him go without a substitute,” he assured.