Ready the new DT who will replace Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team

February 06, 2022 10:22 a.m.

The Mexican Soccer Federation is still looking for the DT who can replace Gerardo Martino in the Mexican team and apparently they already found him and he said yes.

Neither Herrera nor Lozano, the covered one that the FMF has to replace Martino

Given the lack of play and results, the Federation has decided that Gerardo Martino can no longer be the DT of the Mexican team because they have not seen an improvement in the last FIFA date and they feel that the direct pass to the World Cup is in danger, that is why they have already contacted the one who would be the new DT.

The chosen technician is Javier AguirreTaking advantage of their bad moment with Rayados, the Federation is looking for “El Vasco” to be their firefighter again so that he can take them to Qatar without any problem and that players like Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela can return to the national team, since they are banned by Gerardo Martin.

Aguirre contract

The Federation would offer him a salary of 2 million dollars, the same as Martino, until December of the current year, but the contract could be extended if Mexico reaches the fifth game in Qatar 2022.

Technician is ruled out to return to the Mexican National Team, you prefer to continue with your club