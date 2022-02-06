Ravens negotiate new contract to the rhythm of Lamar Jackson

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged that the quarterback appears to be comfortable where they are now.

The Baltimore Ravens they are working to the rhythm of the quarterback Lamar Jackson when it comes to a potential contract extension.

The status of the agreement jackson was one of the main topics in the press conference of the general manager of baltimoreEric DeCosta. jackson, MVP of the 2019 season, is under a fifth-year option on his contract, which will pay him $23.02 million for the season.

The Baltimore Ravens acknowledge that negotiations are going to the rhythm of Lamar Jackson. Getty Images

DeCosta covered several topics in his first news conference since the season ended. But none drew more attention than the situation of jackson.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

The quarterback is one of the few NFL players not represented by a traditional sports agent, so his contract negotiations can be tricky.

And there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency about reaching a new deal for now.

“This is a rare deal. I’ve been negotiating with the player and I’m never going to divulge a conversation with a player,” DeCosta said. “What I can say is that The sea and I have had five or six conversations over the last year regarding his contract. I think at this point we are working to the rhythm of Lamar. He’s comfortable with the way things are right now.”

jackson, recruited by ravens With the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, he has compiled a 37-12 record as a regular-season starter. He has thrown for 9,967 yards with 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

jackson he was limited to 12 games this season due to illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In addition, he was sacked 38 times, the highest number of his career.

“I think he feels like he’s got a lot of work to do,” DeCosta said. “He wants to win the division. He wants to win the Super Bowl. I think he and I share that same vision. I know that The sea You know you can come see me anytime, you can call me anytime.

The ravens plan to go ahead with one of the preferred targets of jackson, wide receiver Marquis Brown. DeCosta confirmed that the team will pick up the fifth-year option on DeCosta’s rookie deal. Brown, retaining who was selected in the first round in baltimore at least in 2023.

The Baltimore Ravens will pick up wide receiver Marquise Brown’s fifth-year option. Getty Images

Brown he had the best season of his young career, finishing with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

“Marquise it was my first choice [en un draft, como gerente general]DeCosta noted. “I hold him in high regard for Marquise. I think he is very talented, I like his personality, his competitiveness and his passion.”

The ravens they were hit by injuries and finished the season with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.