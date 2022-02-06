Qualifications of the reinforcements of América after the defeat against Atlético de San Luis

The reinforcements of the Eagles did not weigh against San Luis and they could not avoid another defeat for Solari at the head of America

The reinforcements of America failed in his performance against the Athletic Saint Louis, which won by a score of 3-2 on the field of the Azteca Stadium, a commitment that meant the presentation for Jorge Mere, Juan Otero and the Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes.

The reinforcements of the Eagles did not weigh against San Luis and they could not avoid another defeat for Solari at the head of America. imago7

The Eagles are still unable to win in Clausura 2022 and the participation of their reinforcements for the tournament did not have weight to end the longest streak without winning for the team with Santiago Solari at the helm.

Juan Otero 5

He was the worst element of the reinforcements in his presentation with the Eagles. He could not pass throughout the first half and passed without pain or glory, because he never settled as a right winger and when looking for actions inside he was wrong in his passes.

Alejandro Zendejas 6

He lost a ball due to overconfidence when leaving his own field. Due to his fault, the rival was close to 2-0, but in the end the VAR indicated a foul in his favor in said action. He had little offensive contribution, although he sought to help his squad in midfield.

Jonathan dos Santos 5

The contention from the LA Galaxy went unnoticed. He was not at the level of the demand of the game and his little weight as a shield caused him to come out at minute 62 and with a score 3-0 against.

Diego Valdes 5

The Chilean midfielder entered the midfield, but due to the rival’s superiority, he failed to be the expected reinforcement. He had few opportunities to generate football and distribute the ball to his teammates in the last quarter of the field.

Jorge Mere 5

The player from Colonia has two weeks in Mexico and entered in the first half due to the injury of Santiago Cáceres. The center-back was left on duty and in two of the rival’s goals he was lost on the mark. His lack of adaptation to the rest of his teammates is noticeable.