Pro Bowl 2022: AFC vs NFC schedule and where to watch the All-Star Game

After a year of absence due to the covid-19 pandemic The Pro Bowl returns, the NFL All-Star Gamea match involving the most outstanding of the American Conference and National Conference, not including elements of the teams qualified for the Super Bowl.

this duel will be held in Allegiant Stadiumhome of Las Vegas, Raiders this Sunday, February 6, a week before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, who will fight for Vince Lombardi.

Which players will participate in the 2022 Pro Bowl?

Chiefs quarterback, patrick mahomes and his partner Tyreek Hill stand out among the players chosen for the game that is the prelude to the Super Bowl, there is also Trent Jordan Watt of the Steelers for the side of the American Conference; while in the National they will be Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Kirk Cousins of the vikings, Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Mike Evanscatcher for the Buccaneers.

Check HERE the complete list of players for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

When is the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl?

Date: Sunday February 6, 2022

Schedule: 2:00 p.m.

Place: Allegiant Stadium

Where to watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

ESPN

Star +

Are you ready for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas? ???????? The best representatives of each conference face each other and only one will be the winner, do you go with the AFC or the NFC? Enjoy it for @ESPNmx! ????????#NFLMX pic.twitter.com/dU0LnigTnB — NFL Mexico (@nflmx) February 2, 2022

