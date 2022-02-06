Prince Andrew, from war hero to shame of the royal family

always had a reputation for playboyHe was the dandy of the family. He was a prestigious student at Gordonstoun, he excelled in the Falklands war piloting helicopters, he married a beautiful woman and had two daughters. Prince Andrew is, according to popular opinion, the favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II, a favorite who, however, became the black sheep of a family tarnished by strong and overwhelming scandals.

The most recent news that hit the family was a complaint for sexual assault, precisely filed against Andrés, Duke of York.

Andrés was denounced by Virginia Giuffre, who affirms that in 2001, when she was 17 years old, she was sexually assaulted three times by the prince. The plaintiff affirms that she did it through the intermediary of tycoon Jeffrey Epstein (a close friend of the prince) and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who were accused of sexually exploiting minors in those years. Epstein committed suicide in prison in 2019, while Maxwell was convicted in January 2022 of child sex trafficking on behalf of her ex-partner.

From the age of 22, Prince Andrew was part of the British military. The Duke of York featured in the Falklands War as a helicopter pilot. (JOHN THYS/AFP)

After it became known that the complaint filed against Andrés continued its course, from Buckingham Palace the queen announced that she would assume all her son’s military titles and honors, stripping him of those glories. In addition, Elizabeth II said that the duke would no longer be recognized as her Royal Highness, an appointment that identified him as one of the leading members of the British royal family. Under these conditions, Andrés will have to assume the accusations as a private citizen.

International media reported that, before the sovereign’s announcement, at least 150 veterans of the British army had asked Elizabeth II to withdraw the honors from her son. The veterans accuse him of not complying with the obligations of “probity, honesty and honorable behavior” that the British military have, the AFP agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Duke continues to strongly deny the allegations. Of course, before public opinion, his personal background does not help him to convince the populace.

The life of Andrés, despite the fact that he was never the most famous of the children of Isabel and Prince Felipe, was always surrounded by controversies and even financial scandals. From his fame as a hero, through a failed marriage and his many love conquests, Andrés is far from the image of seriousness that the monarchy demands of its members.

Andrew Albert Christian Edward was born on February 19, 1960 at Buckigham Palace in London. He is the third son of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne.

born in a cradle of gold

Andrew Albert Christian Edward was born on February 19, 1960, at Buckigham Palace in London. He is the third son of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, his second male offspring, therefore, at birth, he was second in line to the throne of England after his older brother Charles.

His education, during the early years of childhood, he received at home. The prince then entered the prestigious Gordonstoun School, as did his father and his older brother. according to the book Prince Andrew: The End Of The Monarchy And Epsteinby Nigel Cawthorne, Andrés was a boy with a mischievous character, so much so that the author describes him as “a young devil”.

Upon reaching adolescence, Andrés became a listed bachelor in his social circle, of course, he was a prince. Also, in his younger years, he was a bit more relaxed than Carlos; his fashionable clothes and his nonchalance attracted the attention of the girls.

From his youth, Prince Andrew was considered a playboy. He became one of the most eligible bachelors in England. (The Nation Archive)

At the age of 22, the popularity of the prince increased considerably, not because of his gallant bearing, but because of his military achievements as a helicopter pilot. Turned into a second lieutenant, Andrés participated in the Falklands War (1982), where he arrived aboard the ship HMS Invincible. Upon his return to England, the royal family portrayed the prince as a war hero, even rising to the rank of commander. He held that position until 2001, when he retired from the armed forces.

When he returned home the controversies began. Among the most notorious were his many love affairs with women – who “were not well regarded by royalty” – while in the army he had the nickname “Andrescito el cachondo”. One of the romances, specifically, caused the queen a lot of headaches. Andrés had as a partner the American actress and photographer Koo Stark, who worked as an erotic film artist.

The relationship with Stark bothered the monarch a lot, especially when she saw some topless photos and a lesbian film of who could become her daughter-in-law.

Over time, models and actresses began to appear on Andrés’s long list of partners, until the aristocrat Sarah Ferguson, a close friend of Lady Diana, the prince’s sister-in-law, came into his life. Diana served as cupid and the couple began their relationship until reaching the altar in 1986, with a lavish ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

But love was short-lived, in 1992 (the Annus horribilis of the British monarchy) and after having two daughters – princesses Beatriz and Eugenia – Sara and Andrés separated. The breakup came in the midst of infidelity scandals on the part of the two and, once again, Andrés was placed in the public eye. The couple, after several years of back and forth, finally divorced in 1996, although it is said that they currently maintain a very close friendship.

scandals

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were married in 1986. After their marriage, Queen Elizabeth II named them Dukes of York. (The Nation Archive)

Single life gave Andrés the look of the pink press of his country; it was normal to see him on vacation with beautiful women around the world. Among his most famous couples stood out the model of the magazine Playboy Angie Everhart and model Monica Jakisik, who was the girlfriend of actor George Clooney.

But Andrés’s controversies grabbed headlines beyond his love affairs. Following his retirement from the armed forces, the prince took up a post as the UK’s representative for international trade, after rejecting Charles’s proposal to become his adviser.

His new job was publicly questioned for the excessive expenses he made on his trips and tours with money from the British. In addition, his close relationships with highly controversial international figures were public, such as the one he had with Saif Gaddafi -son of the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi-, as well as with members of the Kazakh oligarchy.

He also did financial business with Timar Kulibayev, son-in-law of Kazakh dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev, to whom he sold his mansion for an exorbitant sum of money. It was also learned that he carried out other businesses using his position, for which he would have generated personal gains for himself and his friends.

Last but not least, is the friendship that the Duke of York had for many years with the tycoon Epstein, whom he met in 1999, when he was introduced to him by Ghislaine Maxwell. Their relationship was very close, so much so that it is said that Andrés invited the couple to one of the birthday parties of one of his daughters, at Windsor Castle, in addition to sharing hunting weekends in Sandringham.

From that dangerous friendship arose the scandal that currently has the Duke in check and the royal family in total shame. Will he be able to overcome this legal hurdle?… Well, we’ll see what will happen to Andrés.

Popularly, it has been said that Prince Andrew is the favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II. Since childhood he showed a mischievous personality. (LEON NEAL/AFP)

Andrew, Duke of York, stood out in the British military thanks to his skills as a pilot. (The Nation Archive)