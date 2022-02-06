Price of the dollar today Sunday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Sunday, February 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6790 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.6693 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693

: Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693 HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99 Banamex : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00 Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27

Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46 Exchange: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.07 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $41,755.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.68 pesos, for $28.00 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

