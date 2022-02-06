Ponchito González warns that Monterrey does represent Mexico

The player sent a message to those who do not believe that Monterrey can be champion of the Club World Cup.

FEB. 05. 2022

“I said it since I was interviewed about the Club World Cup issue, we not only represent Monterrey, but we represent all of Mexico, I think the institution has earned that name, being able to be here and being able not only to talk about Monterrey but talk about Mexico in general,” he said.

In addition, the 27-year-old player sent a message to all those who do not believe that Monterrey can be world champion in the competition that takes place in Abu Dhabi.

“Believe me I believe it, I believe very much in this team, there is a lot of unity, a lot of football, a lot of human quality, a lot of football quality, people with World Cup experience and why not? I say this team is very vast, with a huge opportunity in in front of us, the team is aware of what it can do and can do”, he pointed out.

Ponchito pointed out that although he would like to jump to Europe, he described Monterrey as a first-rate institution that has given him everything in his football career.

“Believe me that here in Monterrey it is a first level institution, you don’t lack absolutely anything, the stadium is the best in Mexico, the fans are incredible, a team that always demands a lot to be a protagonist, that made me grow a lot as a footballer and as a person”

“I have not lived the other experience to compare but I think that this Monterrey, this institution is a first world institution and of course I would like to make the leap, to be able to have the experience of playing in Europe,” he defined.

