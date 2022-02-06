Pokémon Sword and Shield surpasses Gold and Silver in sales: it is already the second best-selling game in the franchise – Nintenderos

An interesting detail related to one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog returns to us. It is specifically about Pokémon Sword and Shield and their sales.

Sales of Pokémon Sword and Shield as of February 2022

In the financial data presented this week by Nintendo, we were able to know the top with the best-selling games in the history of Pokémon so far. In them, we now highlight that Pokémon Sword and Shield is placed as the second best-selling game in the franchise so far. Close to 24 million units sold.

The premise of Pokémon Sword and Shield

A new Pokémon adventure awaits you in pokemon sword Y Pokemon Shield for Nintendo Switch! Get ready to discover Galar, an extensive region with the most varied places: from peaceful fields to modern cities, passing through a lush forest and snowy mountains. The inhabitants and Pokémon collaborate closely to boost the industries of the region. Choose your partner Pokémon to start the adventure, and catch, train and trade Pokémon to create your own team and thus face the challenge of the gyms. If you persevere, you can earn the title of Champion! The inhabitants and Pokémon of the Galar region Throughout your travels in the Galar region, you will meet all kinds of people and Pokémon. From totally new Pokémon to well-known Pokémon, a world full of life and variety awaits you. By the way, if you want to stand out from the rest of the inhabitants of Galar, go ahead and customize your appearance with colorful outfits and different hairstyles! So many things to discover! In the Galar region you will find new features and modes, such as the Dinamax and Gigamax phenomena, which make Pokémon bigger and more powerful; a vast Wilderness Area to explore; Multiplayer Dynamax raids and much more. You can even play and cook with your Pokémon at the Poké Camp!

