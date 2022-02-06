PlayStation offers hundreds of games for PS4 and PS5: we leave you our highlights

The discounts are due to a double campaign: Critics’ Choice and Games Under €15.

PlayStation has welcomed the month of February in style: on the one hand, we already have PS Plus games available, although the titles presented for the PS Now service are not far behind. In addition to this, the Japanese company has also wanted to highlight its latest initiative: 3 months of PS Plus at half price. And not content with all this, now she surprises us with a double campaign which leaves hundreds of titles for PS4 and PS5 with reduced prices.

This is due to two PlayStation events: the Critics’ Choice and the Games for Less than €15. As you can already imagine by the name, the first campaign allows us to access several great games with a good discount, while the second leaves many titles at a more than affordable price. However, and as we always remind you in this kind of sales, it should be noted that the offers will be active until the day February 16th.

We recommend have a look to all the games that are included in these campaigns, although at 3DJuegos we mix both initiatives to make you a potpourri with those discounts that more have caught our attention.

Borderlands 3 for PS4 and PS5 for 13.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): the frenetic franchise has not stopped receiving positive reviews, something that it repeated with the third installment of Borderlands. On this occasion, the PlayStation offers bring us this action adventure to the two Sony consoles with a very interesting price.



DEATHLOOP for PS5 for 41.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): Arkane’s proposal has not been nominated for GOTY 2021 for nothing, since its shooter system and its time loops have caught the attention of a good handful of players . And now it offers a discount with which it becomes more accessible to interested users.



Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition for 11.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): if the plot of the Inquisition was already interesting in the world of Dragon Age, with this edition we can enjoy said adventure with many new features . This includes add-ons like the Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Intruder, as well as additional features.



F1 2021 for PS4 and PS5 for €20.29 (previously €69.99): If you’re into speed, PlayStation has you covered with an offer for F1 2021. The iconic franchise is back on full throttle in new ways to play, including a two-player career mode and ‘Royal Start of the Season’ and more new features that all fans will love.



It Takes Two for PS4 and PS5 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): the adventures of Cody and May have won the 2021 GOTY, and not without reason. Delve into a most varied adventure and explore all the possibilities offered by this cooperative game with another player.



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 for 40.19 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): if you have already experienced the Spider-Man adventures created by Insomniac, surely you already know that the studio does real wonders with this character. Now, Miles Morales appears in PlayStation discounts and gives us a new reason to swing through New York.



NBA 2K22 for PS5 for 29.99 euros (previously for 74.99 euros): the basketball franchise continues to grow with each installment, and NBA 2K22 has shown us that this sport still goes a long way in the digital field. This discount allows us to discover some novelties that range from improvements on the track and even the possibility of exploring other career paths.



Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PS4 for 13.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): either out of nostalgia or because you’ve heard rave reviews around the iconic dragon, PlayStation offers bring Spyro the Dragon, Ripto’s Rage and Year of the Dragon, so we have fun for a good time.



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition Bundle for PS4 for €13.74 (previously €54.99): If you still dream of the fantastic world of Warhammer, PlayStation gives us an excuse to come back with this bundle that includes Shadow DLC about Bögenhafen and Return to Ubersreik, as well as additional add-ons.



XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition for 9.74 euros (previously for 64.99 euros): although it is not the first time that XCOM has appeared in this type of campaign, we certainly cannot recommend it. Especially if it presents a fairly significant discount on an edition that includes three thematic packs.

More about: PlayStation, PlayStation Store, PS4, PS5 and Offers.