Ping Pong with Patricia Palmer: the TV star that shines in the theater

Patricia Palmer arrived from Mendoza decades ago and Buenos Aires became his second homeland. He came young and with a small daughter, looking for work and opportunities…and they arrived. She appeared at the casting of Chantecler, in 1982 by ATC, and was selected for a small role. But her destiny reserved a surprise for her: she ended up playing a more important role, since the chosen actress was getting married.

The rest is known. He got into the space of the first figures, by dint of talent. Because if there is something that distinguishes Patricia Palmer, it is that serene beauty that heralds a thoughtful woman with firm convictions and an energy always pure and immune to the intoxications of a medium as effervescent as that of entertainment.

Now, Patricia Palmer and Cecilia Dopazo have returned to the stage hand in hand with Radojka, a work by Fernando Schmidt and Christian Ibarzabal. It is a black comedy that narrates the decision of two domestic workers who take care of an elderly woman who dies unexpectedly during a bath.

February came with options in cinema and theater (Photo: Press).

Women they decide to hide his death and take advantage of the opportunity to improve your quality of life, but how much is the right thing to do to keep a job? Amusing and able to question a sensitive subject, Radojka performs at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Patricia Palmer, daughter of a Catalan anarchist, creator of her own theater and acting workshop El Ángel, today answers the TN Show Ping Pong.

A movie: The death poet Societywith Robin Williams

A series: Colony Dignityfrom Netflix

A TV show: “100 Argentines Say”, by the thirteen

A radio: Classical FM

A diary: the daily life…😂

A book: Hadrian’s Memoirs by Marguerite Yourcenar

A social network: Instagram

Pleasures: everybody

A meal: the roast

A drink: Malbec red wine

A place in the world: Positano, Italy

A pending trip: Hawaii

A taste: skirt in Miami mall

Persons: Mother Teresa

An actor: joaquin phoenix

An actress: meryl streep

A journalist: Mary O’Donnell

A tweeter: louisana lopilato

A musician: Martha Argerich

A band: What in

An idol: Eva Peron

a diva: madonna

A friend: there is not a friend, there are several!!!

A familiar: all parents and siblings

A header sentence: “Sometimes to win, sometimes you have to lose”

Good news: the pandemic is over

A language: the Spanish

An insult: “Make yourself c.. by machine!”

Gossip: Wanda and her list

A joke: political speeches

A prediction: Is a better world coming

A song: “Memories”

Secrets: those who trust me

A skill: generate good vibes

A vice: theater

A fear: death

A lie: a better world will come

A game: love

A search: knowing more and more who I am and what my purpose is

An OCD: always leave a window open

A problem: our governments

A pending account: work in cinema

A dream: let a better world come