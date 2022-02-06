Pete Davidson: Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend (and Ariana Grande’s ex) who dislodges Kanye West | TV and Show

Apparently Kim Kardashian found love again, this time in the arms of Pete Davidson. Her ex-husband, Kanye West, isn’t happy at all and he hasn’t been shy about showing it.

kim kardashian continues to lead his life, not only to economic success. It is well known to all that, when it comes to doing business, it continues to shine as a Supernova.

That path does not only have to do with the fact that she is studying to become a lawyer, in addition to her break with kanye-westfather of her children, and problematic figure who insists on reaching the US presidency, through controversy, rather than politics.

Kim, now apply the saying “Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are”. At least, that’s what it seems.

The prominent figure of the Kardashian clan has been seen with whom the American pink press insists on romantically linking her.

Is about Peter Davidson, a man who has an emotional past, by many, already known. He is not a character in the shadow of anyone. In fact, he has facets that people seem to like. socialite business woman, who even includes him in her important meetings.

Speaking of these key meetings, portals such as ENews have echoed the visit that Kim Kardshian made, in the company of his new partner, to the owner of Amazon. the billionaire Jeff Bezos, received them, a few days ago, in his mansion. They had dinner there and would have strengthened their friendship and, at the same time, they talked about business. It was a strategic meeting, as it is described in its essence.

The model and the comedian have shown that they are closer than ever and can be seen sharing with their friends.https://t.co/KAC45Pkxot — EnCasaConTelemundo (@ECCTelemundo) January 28, 2022

Pete Davidson: past of Grande and present of the leader of the Kardashian clan

When Ariana Grande and her then-partner Pete Davidson’s engagement to the altar was called off, the news caused a stir in the already hectic world of celebrities.

Mac Miller, Ariana’s former partner, had died. A short time later, the couple’s plans were canceled “by mutual agreement”. However, a source from People magazine revealed that everything “was a lot and very fast.”

It is not difficult to add the operation. Grande had begun a relationship with Pete, just two weeks after her breakup with Miller, a rapper and record producer, who died in September 2018, due to an overdose, according to the TMZ portal. The tragedy hit the singer, who with her new partner, decided that it was not the right time to say yes to her.

At the time of the break, Davidson left no trace of the photos with Ariana, on his social networks. The singer kept them, in a gesture of closeness between the two, despite the fact that the gloomy episode due to the death of her ex-partner was latent and had obviously ended her new relationship.

Pete Davidson has had Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian as girlfriends. In the same life. It is time to kneel before the King. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1Wd52xjDxl — Alejandro Marin (@themusicpimp) November 20, 2021

At that moment, everything came to nothing. Pete Davidson, who is also a comedian and a member of the successful American show, Saturday night Live (SNL) and one of Hollywood’s rising stars, was left in love limbo. It was not the only drawback of her. Her mental health was on the mend, but quietly.

Last January, he assured that he was relieved to announce that he suffered from Borderline Personality Disorder a few years ago. He confessed to the actress Glenn Closeacknowledging how confused he felt during that period, in 2017, a year before being engaged to Ariana Grande.

Calling it “the worst year of his life,” Pete stayed away from drugs as much as he could, suffering ups and downs due to diagnosed bipolarity.

The battle was not easy, but after that transition (4 years later), he seems to welcome love with the most famous woman of the Kardashian clan, with whom he has been photographed in a relationship that, judging by the images, both They seem to enjoy.

Kanye? The sites of jet-set, assure that the rapper has not taken it well, making public comments that denigrate the relationship between Kim and Pete. Like inadvertently letting go of what he once had with the prominent businesswoman.

He has done it West style. He claimed that Davidson “He is gay and has AIDS”.

However, Kim Kardashian seems determined to leave behind two decades of ridicule and more at the side of the singer, aspiring president.

“Love (and business) is in the air”

When her breakup with Kanye West was just cooling off, Kim Kardashian opened up to love, again, at a time of business success.

El País (Spain) has published the stratospheric figure of 1,130 million dollars, in concept of the singer’s fortune. And it looks like the numbers will keep adding up.

Skimsthe businesswoman’s line of underwear and girdles, is reporting profits of 3.2 billion dollars, after doubling in value in the last 9 months of last year.

Can you keep adding up with Kim Kardashian? Reports indicate that yes, since he has made investments in several investment firms, which has generated an additional 240 million dollars to his accounts.

It should be noted that at the beginning of his business, Kim sold 20% of his cosmetics emporium, for about 200 million dollars.

Lucky in love and in business. A binomial that only Kim Kardashian could celebrate, today, with the help of Pete Davidson. Time will tell, as in his successful financial moves, if it has been worth investing in love, in times of divorce or if it was just a publicity stunt, as a misplaced Kanye West has said, along with his followers.