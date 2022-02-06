OSWALDO’S STORY: The exact moment that forever changed the relationship between Memo Ochoa and Oswaldo Sánchez

Just a few days ago, after Mexico’s long-suffering victory against Panama in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Memo Ochoa He launched a very direct hint at Oswaldo Sánchez and all his former colleagues who, after having lived through complicated experiences with the TRI, now assume very critical positions in their role as analysts.

“The tie seems like all the games are easy, and winning away is easy for everyone. Things are not like that. And the people who played, who were in the national team, who work with you know it, that sometimes they forget what they experienced here and how they spent it here”.

Because of that comment, the pique between Oswaldo and Memo revived. Y TUDNthe chain in which the former goalkeeper is working, shared a video in which Sánchez recounts the moment that changed his relationship with the Club América youth squad.

It happened in 2010, prior to the World Cup in South Africa, during a preparation match between Mexico and North Korea. In said comparison, the current captain of the TRI made a serious mistake. And Oswaldo, who attended the duel as an amateur, joked, threatening to get on the field.

This gesture, according to Oswaldo’s sensations, modified his relationship with Memo. The goalkeeper who left his mark on Santos assures that his intention was never to make fun of his professional partner, he was simply chatting, in a relaxed atmosphere, with people close to him.

THE MOMENT THAT CHANGED THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN OCHOA AND OSWALDO

“It is not my fault that at that time it was so mediatic that they focused on me every time. I was in my box. Mexico vs Korea. They shoot him. He gives the ball a bad vote, because at that time the field in Torreón was very hard, and he passes the ball to him. A mistake. I entered there every day and that court was treacherous. The box next to me belonged to Matías Vuoso. There was El Chloroformo Padilla, a former national boxing champion, who is a friend of mine and several people in Torreón. He tells me: ‘No ma*es, don’t you just want to get involved right now?’ And I: ‘Yes, they give me a lot of desire. Then, I do like this, like I’m taking off my jacket, joking with him, and I act like I’m going to get in. And there was a mess.”

“I spoke with Memo. Well, I didn’t speak, I told another colleague to tell him that I wasn’t making fun of him, that he knows respect perfectly.”

How is your relationship with Ochoa? “Normal, normal. I think that this point, perhaps, Memo thought something else. And I don’t want to justify myself either. I just talk about what happened. I can look anyone in the face. The relationship is normal. I see him, I greet him. I feel that our relationship, due to that detail of misunderstanding, is not what it could be. Because I’ve known Memo since I was a kid, I had to be part of her growth, of her formation. He liked some of my things, as a goalkeeper, because he told me so, and we discussed other things. Normally, when you are a reference goalkeeper for the national team, the goalkeepers who come out behind you ask you many questions. I love Memo very much, I appreciate him very much. And I send you a hug.”

By the way, in the midst of all the noise generated, and due to this hesitation, Vasco Aguirre took away the ownership of the Mexican National Team from Memo Ochoa. Let us remember that the goalkeeper of the TRI in South Africa was, incredibly, El Conejo Pérez.

Undefeated data. Oswaldo Sánchez was present at 3 World Cups: France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002 and Germany 2006 (headline), while Memo Ochoa has 4 World Cup experiences: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 (headline and figure) and Russia 2018 ( headline and figure).

Did you know…? Memo Ochoa has been part of the Mexican National Team from 2005 to 2022. With an international level practically since his debut.