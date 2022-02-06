Oscar 2022 nominees, live live stream YouTube: link to see full list of movies, actors and more, time | mx, usa, es | Cinema and series
2022 has put the realization of different events to the test and the Oscar awards they will not be the exception. The most assiduous moviegoers are already waiting for the complete list of nominees for the 94th installment of the ceremony, in which Tom Holland could be the presenter.
For now, with the BAFTA nominations and the Golden Globe winners, fans already have in mind which titles could get some mentions. In that sense, below we will tell you more details about the announcement of the list of nominees for the Oscar 2022.
What time will the nominees for the 2022 Oscars be announced?
The list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars will be announced this Tuesday, February 8, starting at 8:18 a.m. (Eastern time) in the United States. Next, we leave you the schedules:
- United States: 8:18 am (Eastern Time) – 5:18 am (Pacific Time)
- Peru and Colombia: 8:18 a.m.
- Mexico: 7.18 a.m.
- Venezuela: 9.18 a.m.
- Chile and Argentina: 10.18 a.m.
- Spain: 2.18 pm
Where to see the complete list of nominees for the Oscars 2022
Hosted by actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, the announcement of the full list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars will be broadcast on Academy social media including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Link to see the announcement of nominees
Although the Academy will reveal the contenders for all categories of the 2022 Oscars on its social networks, you can also follow the event on the ABC website. To do so, click on this link.
Oscar 2022: which films could be nominated
The specialized portal Variety comments that some of the films that could be nominated for best film are the following:
- Belfast
- The power of the dog
- west side story
- dunes
- Licorice Pizza
- king richard
- CODA
- don’t look up
- Being the Ricardos
- Nightmare alley.
Which actors would be nominated for the 2022 Oscars?
With the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs as some of the antecedents for the Oscar Awards, various predictions have been fairly even regarding the proposals for best actor. Thus, for example, Vogue magazine lists the following protagonists:
- Will Smith for King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog
- Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Peter Dinklage for Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield for Tick, tick…Boom!
In fact, the publication affirms that the order of the favorites is not by chance, but that they have been arranged according to the probabilities they have to win the golden statuette. Therefore, Smith could be the big winner of the night.
Predictions for best actress at Oscar 2022
As for the interpreters who could win the Oscar for best actress, the predictions are somewhat more uneven. Even so, the specialized portal Variety has issued a complete list of possible candidates.
- Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
- Olivia Colman for The Dark Daughter
- Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers
- Lady Gaga for House of Gucci
- Jennifer Hudson for Respect
Other names that sound for the mentioned category are Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Jessica Chastain for The eyes of Tammy Faye, Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t look up, Alana Haim for Licorice pizza, and Frances McDormand for The tragedy of Macbeth.
Netflix: what nominees could it have
Netflix has had good offerings for award seasons, and this year is no exception. When the Academy issued its shortlist for the 2022 Oscars, in the best foreign film category, the streaming giant positioned two of its titles: The Hand of God (Italy) and Night of Fire (Mexico).
As for the best film categories, international media, such as Forbes, nominate productions such as The Power of the Dog, The Dark Daughter, Don’t Look Up, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Passing and The Harder They Fall.