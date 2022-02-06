Olympic athletes participating in Beijing 2022 make the cover of men’s magazine

the athletes Lisa Buckwitz Y Janine Flock are grabbing the spotlight this weekend, and not just because of their participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics that are being celebrated in beijing, but also because they are the front page of the magazine Playboy.

The famous magazine highlighted on both covers that “Lisa Buckwitz and Janine Flock are our two main heroines of the new issue“.

Referring to the German athlete (Lisa Buckwitz), it was mentioned that “the athlete is setting an example for women to have a more positive body image: Every woman can be naked and no one should be ashamed of their body. For example, I have some muscles more, so what? I wanted to show that this is also a woman’s body. I don’t have to hide like a competitive athlete. No woman has to hide.”

About the Austrian (Janine Flock), they detail that “the athlete sets an example for women to have a more positive body image: I want to show that a natural body can also be beautiful. One in which nothing is done. I have not done no plastic surgery and I keep what I have. Every woman can be proud of her body.”

