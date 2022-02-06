Nintendo Minute’s Kit and Krysta share why they’ve left Nintendo and their future plans – Nintenderos

Recently an interesting new message has been published that is closely related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about new declarations of Kit and Krysta from Nintendo Minute about why they left the company after Nintendo ended this weekly YouTube video series.

Nintendo Minute

In them, we can learn the reason behind these decisions, because remember that the two have left the company. Everything seems to be related to the closure of the San Francisco office in California.

We leave you with his words, shared with the YouTube channel MinnMax:

Q: Why are you two leaving? Obviously, [Nintendo] closed the San Francisco office, but why did you both decide to leave? kit: That was the reason, I mean, it’s actually quite simple… the office that we were in California is closing. To the company’s credit, everyone was given the option to move to Redmond. And I think that for us that was a point of reflection: it is time to think about what we have done and achieved and what we could do in the future. No, I think we’d be happy here, we’re both from this area, so it’s a new chapter. Krista: I would say that the office closure was definitely a catalyst to think about what could be next… If you think about where you will be in 13 or 14 years, you can’t help but think maybe it’s time for a change, maybe it’s time for something different, as much as we both loved working at Nintendo.

And this is what they have shared in relation to your future plans:

kit: We had such an incredible outpouring of fans when we finished Nintendo Minute and when we left Nintendo, it really opened our eyes to see the importance fans placed on Nintendo Minute, which was heartwarming. So I think we’re at a point where we really want to continue creating content together, probably in a different way than we did before, so we’re looking at what it could be, and what it could look like and hopefully we’ll be able to share more soon. Krista: I will say that the connection and relationship that we were able to build with the community with Nintendo Minute is something very special to us and it couldn’t have been a more moving moment when we saw the outpouring of that community, so it’s a relationship that we want to maintain with that community. . Continuing to engage with people who watch Nintendo Minute, who love video games… we really want to continue that relationship… that will be at the core of what we look forward to in the future.

What do you think? You can leave it in the comments.

