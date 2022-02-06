Night Teeth, the movie in which Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney will become vampires

Netflix is ​​bringing sexy vampires to its special Halloween lineup with Night Teeth, an upcoming movie about a human who gets stuck with two blood-sucking demons during a crazy night of partying and violence. The Night Teeth trailer is full of glamor and neon, bringing the sexy vampires up to date in a modern setting. Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney play vampires, something we should definitely highlight.

The Night Teeth trailer introduces us to Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a young man who has just started a new job as a chauffeur. During a night on the job, Benny is accused of transporting two women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry), as they jump from party to party before the sun rises. It turns out that these two women are actually vampires and part of a secret society that controls the city. It doesn’t take long for Benny to realize that he’s way above his pay grade, but by then, it’s too late and he’s stuck with the frantic duo, for better or worse. Luckily for Benny, the two vampires seem to have taken a liking to him, which could protect the young man from other creatures that appear in the night.

Directed by Adam Randall from a screenplay by Brent Dillon, Night Teeth also stars Alexander Ludwig, Raúl Castillo and Alfie Allen. The film is produced by Ben Pugh, Charles Morrison and Vincent Gatewood.

Night Teeth Official Synopsis:

To earn some extra money, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) works as a chauffeur for one night. His assignment: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night out. Taken captive by the allure of his clients, he soon discovers that his passengers have their own plans for him and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spirals out of control, Benny finds himself embroiled in an underground war pitting rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back. in the shadows. With dawn fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.

Night Teeth is coming to Netflix on October 20. @worldwide