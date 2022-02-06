Nicolas Cage will release three films in 2022: find out what he will star in this year | Famous

Nicolas Cagewinner of the Oscar for Best Actor for his film ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’, will release two films in 2022 that could fill him with awards and applause.

Although Nicolas Cage has not stopped acting, either in movies or lending his voice to various characters, the little impact of most of the productions in which he has worked in recent years have taken him off the radar for most fans. and film critics.

Nicolas Cage hopes that his new productions will put him back at the top of the Hollywood industry.

Nicolas Cage’s new movies

The first, whose premiere is scheduled for April 22, 2022, is called ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’. It is a dramatic comedy where he plays a neurotic and stressed version of himself.

History will show us how after years of blockbuster success, Nicolas Cage runs out of luck, loses much of his money and does not have an interesting job offer on his doorstep.

His dream is that Quentin Tarantino calls him for his new movie, but it seems that it will never happen. In his desperation, she contacts a millionaire named Javi (played by Pedro Pascal), who will offer her a large sum of money to go to a party.

The second film is ‘Butcher’s Crossing’, which began production in 2021 and is expected to be released this year through the Netflix platform. There is no official release date yet.

In this film, Cage will be Milles, a fierce hunter who will be accompanied by a young man who abandoned his university career to travel. It is set in the year 1870 and at the moment no more is known about its plot.

Finally, a movie that was released in 2021 and could give Cage great joy in 2022. ‘Pig’. The independent film is about a truffle collector who lives alone in a forest in the United States, but due to the disappearance of his tracker pig, he has to travel to Portland in search of him.

The importance of this animal for the character of Cage is very great, because thanks to his sense of smell he is able to find the precious mushrooms.

Is Nicolas Cage thinking about retirement?

Although 2022 may be a new beginning for his career, versions are circulating on the Internet that ensure that the veteran actor could end his career very soon.

To silence these rumors, Nicolas Cage made his position clear in an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

“That can’t happen (his retirement). Doing what I do in the movies has been like a guardian angel for me and I need it.”

“I am healthier when I work, I need a positive place to express my life experience and the cinema has given me that. So I’m never going to retire. Where do we go now, 117 movies?

Despite his little interest in retiring, Cage confessed that he would not like to see his new movie ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ either.

“I’m never going to see that movie. I’ve been told it’s a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who’s also a producer, watched it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the movie. But it’s a trip too crazy for me to go to the movies and see myself play Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me”