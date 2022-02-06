Next Nissan March could look like this: its design in ‘renders’

The closest relative of the successor to the Nissan March will be the new Renault 5. It will be produced in France and will go on the market in 2024.

After revealing the first clues and images of the successor to the Nissan March. Now the middle Kolesa.ru presented some digital projections that give a new idea of ​​what this electric model could look like.

This new electric hatchback will be released in 2024 and will be part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. This project will have an ‘extended plan’ for further development of its brands, called ‘Alliance 2030’.

Thus, the Alliance will focus on ddevelop and produce electric models. In fact, over the next five years some €23 billion in the development of the project.

Future electric models: in detail

However, both the successor to the Nissan March and the Renault 5 will use the CMF-BEV platform. However, they will have a different design, the first will take as a reference the aesthetics of the Juke and the forms of the third generation Micra.

Likewise, the new Renault 5 will have references to the model developed in the early 1970s. What’s more, the main differences of the successor will be both in its front and rear, since it can include small ‘slanted’ main headlightswhich are encased in slim ovals of LED daytime running lights.

In addition, the fog lights they will be integrated into the lower part of the front bumper and in the traditional place of the grill, a smooth plug will be found. In fact, their design elements and general style could be similar to the decoration on the front of the ‘electrohatch’.

Although its mechanical details are not known, it may incorporate a single electric motor on the front axle and have a power slightly exceed 136 hp. The traction battery could be located between the axles and its capacity will probably be higher than that of the French ‘twin’.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona. Source: Kolesa.ru



